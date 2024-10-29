Ben Roethlisberger Says Danny Smith Is Steelers’ MVP

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made splash plays on special teams each of the last four weeks, and former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger thinks special teams coordinator Danny Smith deserves more credit than he’s getting. On the latest episode of his Footbahlin podcast, Roethlisberger said Smith is the Steelers’ MVP right now.
“Danny Smith, MVP right now of the team. Because every week something is happening. And I know players play, and this, that, and the other, but what they’re doing is awesome right now. So kudos to Danny and the rest of the special teams because you have the best special teams coach and unit right now in the league. We don’t give them enough talk and enough credit.”
Each week, someone new comes through for Smith’s special teams unit. In Week 5, it was Isaiahh Loudermilk who blocked a field goal. In Week 6, Jeremiah Moon blocked a punt, Dean Lowry added another field goal block in Week 7, and Minkah Fitzpatrick should’ve had an extra point block. In Week 8, Calvin Austin III returned a punt for a touchdown. While the players deserve and should get credit, the fact that different units are coming through for Smith and Pittsburgh’s special teams is impressive, and he deserves a ton of respect for scheming up ways to help the Steelers create a splash.
Austin credited the blocking on his return. It was a good play design, with Austin intending to take it to the left, and the blocks were set up nicely for him. It’s rare to see such sustained levels of special teams excellence week-over-week, and you don’t expect to see more than one or two kick blocks or returns in a season. But the Steelers have poured it on over the last four weeks, and their special teams prowess has made them a difficult team to beat.
If the offense isn’t getting into a rhythm or can’t get over the hump, special teams can create that momentum. Whether from a short field or a touchdown like Austin scored last night, they’ve been providing a spark and momentum to Pittsburgh week after week. Smith’s abilities as a special teams coach have been a huge asset to the Steelers this year, and it’s clear that he’s beloved by the players in his room, too. He’s someone who’s really made an impact this season for the Steelers, and it’s not a completely outlandish thought by Roethlisberger to say he’s been the most important person around the team this season.