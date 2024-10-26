Belichick: T.J. Watt’s Not Just A Pass Rusher, ‘Instincts And Ball Awareness Are Amazing’

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense has been solid throughout the 2024 season. Not that it has been easy. Like most of the roster, the Steelers’ pass-rushing unit is struggling with injuries this year. Two notable pass rushers, Nick Herbig and Alex Highsmith, have each missed time this year. However, Pittsburgh always has one reliable guy in T.J. Watt.

Since being drafted in 2017, Watt has evolved into the face of the franchise and become one of the best players in the entire league. He’s managed to be the only reliable pass-rushing force to stay healthy this year. Watt’s been on the field for 386 snaps in 2024, good for 91 percent of the team’s defensive snaps. Despite having to be a one-man wrecking crew at times, only adding to the extra attention he receives from opposing offenses, Watt’s still managed to compile 4.5 sacks in seven games.

Rushing the passer isn’t the only thing he does well. Watt can impact the game in a variety of ways. If you don’t believe me, take Bill Belichick’s word for it. On Friday’s episode of The Breakdown With Peyton And Belichick, the best coach in NFL history talked about some of the other areas where Watt excels.

“For all the talk about Watt’s pass rush, which, there’s a lot to talk about, his instincts and his ball awareness are amazing,” Belichick said. “I mean this guy’s a game-wrecker. I know Coach [Brian] Daboll is saying this week, ‘Do not let No. 90 ruin the game.”

Watt, for good reason, gets a lot of praise for his ability to get after the quarterback. However, as he’s proven time and time again, he’s capable of doing much more than that.

Take the Steelers’ Week 6 win against the Las Vegas Raiders. Watt didn’t record any sacks in that game or even a QB hit. However, he still managed to make a massive impact on the game. Watt forced two fumbles, each of them turning the tide in terms of momentum.

Watt is an all-around great defender, and he’s been just as instrumental as ever in terms of keeping the Steelers’ defense as good as it’s been this year.