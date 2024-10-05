Belichick: If Steelers Get Ahead Early On Sunday, Arthur Smith Will Have ‘Game Under Control’

Sunday night’s matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys features two of the best coordinators in football in Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer. Both are former head coaches and Sunday Night’s matchup will pit them against each other in a chess match that Bill Belichick broke down on Inside The NFL.

“Both coordinators are kind of thinking the same thing. Coach Zimmer wants to get Coach Smith off track, create some third-down situations so he can run his blitz package. Arthur Smith wants to stay on track, he doesn’t want to be in third and long. And so I think it’s gonna be which coach can stay on track, which coach can get the other off track. If Coach Zimmer can get ahead, he can unleash the pass rush, if Pittsburgh can get ahead, I think Coach Smith has the game under control and he’ll just play not to turn it over and stay and run his offense.”

Dallas’ pass rush won’t be as potent with the losses of both DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons, who are both out for the game with injuries. Those two are the best Dallas has to offer when it comes to getting after the passer, so the team is going to need Marshawn Kneeland and Chauncey Golston to step up and try to help mitigate those losses.

From Pittsburgh’s perspective, they were able to play ball control football and wear out the opposing defenses the first three weeks of the season, but against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4, they found themselves in an early deficit and had to come from behind. While Justin Fields looked good, leading the Steelers to three straight scoring drives, it’s not a position they want to find themselves in again. If they get ahead early, the Steelers and Smith will prioritize staying on schedule and controlling the ball, even if it isn’t an exciting brand of football.

It’s a game where Pittsburgh’s defense needs to come ready to play and not let the Dak Prescott-CeeDee Lamb connection beat them. It’s going to be a big assignment for Joey Porter Jr., and if Pittsburgh can limit the Cowboys through the air on defense, then the offense is going to be able to play their style of football. It’s also a big game for the Steelers to look to establish the run, as the Cowboys have allowed nearly 600 yards on the ground through four games, and with Najee Harris coming off his worst game of the season, the opportunity to bounce back and win the game on the ground is there.

It’ll be a fun battle to watch between both coordinators, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if Smith was able to come out on top.