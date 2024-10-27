Beat Writer Believes Najee Harris Having Strongest Season Since 2021

The Pittsburgh Steelers expected to have one of the best running games in the NFL this year with their two headed-monster in the backfield of Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren. However, despite Warren dealing with injuries all season slowing him down, Harris has been able to carry the run game.

Harris has ran for 478 yards and two touchdowns, an average of for 4.1 yards per carry. These numbers have helped the Steelers have the ninth-best rushing offense in the league. Due to his strong play through the first seven weeks, Steelers beat reporter Gerry Dulac was asked if Harris was having his best year since his rookie season.

“Well, Rich, I would say most definitely,” said Dulac on Steelers Kickoff posted to the Steelers YouTube page. “And when it’s not just rushing numbers, it’s his big play runs. When you watch Najee Harris, he’s running more free. His good friend Pat Freiermuth had mentioned that to me the other day, and you can just see it. And it’s evident by that fact that since the start of last season he has 13 runs of 20+ yards…Only four running backs in the league have more 20 yard runs than Nate Harris in that time.”

In Harris’ rookie season, through seven games he ran for 479 yards and three touchdowns on 3.7 yards per carry. But, in Harris’ rookie year he also caught 37 passes for 273 yards and two touchdowns as the offense that year involved QB Ben Roethlisberger getting the ball out quickly.

As a runner, this has probably been Harris’ best season. He is notoriously been a slow starter, but this year he has started the season on fire as he is looking for a contract this offseason. Another way he has been better than his rookie season is explosive plays. In 2021, Harris had six total runs of 20 or more yards while through only seven games this year that number is five.

With the Steelers still to play 10 more games, Harris should obliterate those explosive run numbers from his rookie season. Even with all its injuries, the Steelers’ offensive line is way better this season than it was in 2021, but it still feels like Harris is having a much better year. His vision seems better than it was when he was a rookie and the explosive plays are happening more frequently.

Even with QB Russell Wilson, Pittsburgh’s identity will be running the football. If Harris can continue playing like this, good things will come as it will help the Steelers control time of possession, keep the defense fresh, and open up the play-action game for the likes of TE Darnell Washington.