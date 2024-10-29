Beanie Bishop Jr. Predicted His Game-Sealing Interception Against Giants To Teammate

Sometimes, it’s the most unlikely players who end up saving the day in the NFL. For the past two weeks, that man for the Pittsburgh Steelers has been Beanie Bishop Jr. As an undrafted rookie cornerback, Bishop isn’t the first player on the Steelers’ elite defense you’d expect to make several big plays. However, he now has three interceptions over the last two weeks, including sealing the Steelers’ 26-18 win against the New York Giants. It sounds like Bishop knew he was going to make that play as well.

Beanie Bishop Jr. with the INT to seal the @steelers win! pic.twitter.com/YS8hN3dZM1 — NFL (@NFL) October 29, 2024

“I told Alex Highsmith that I was gonna end the game that drive,” Bishop said after the Steelers improved to 6-2 via Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review on Twitter. “That’s just something that I pride myself on. Just trying to go out there and get a stop to finish the game.”

Beanie Bishop called his shot to end the game pic.twitter.com/M7x9yq0ROK — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) October 29, 2024

Bishop’s confidence is unreal for a player who’s only seen action in eight real NFL games. However, that’s probably part of why he’s made it to this point. Bishop is an undersized player with a long journey throughout college. He kept fighting, and that attitude has shined through. Not every week has been pretty, but he’s stepped up recently.

That interception against the Giants came at the perfect time as well. The Steelers’ defense had been struggling to really contain the Giants. On that final drive, the Giants were down by eight, and they had a chance to tie the game. They moved the ball 58 yards in just over a minute, and it looked like they were going to have a serious chance to tie the game.

Bishop put an end to all of that. Quarterback Daniel Jones tried to dump the ball off to running back Devin Singletary, but the ball was thrown too high. Bishop stayed focused and found the ball, ending the game.

It was a nerve-wracking finish, but ultimately, Bishop came to the rescue once again. This follows his two-interception game against Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets in Week 7. For an undrafted, undersized rookie, these are moments he should cherish forever. His confidence is inspiring, and it’s good that he has that kind of mentality. Everyone should want to make a play like that.