Batch: Steelers Lack Veteran Presence To Keep George Pickens In Check

Another year, another George Pickens sideline outburst that is now leading the conversation coming out of the Steelers’ Sunday Week 5 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Pickens, who had an interesting message written on his eye black against Dallas, hauled in just three passes for 26 yards on a team-high seven targets in the Steelers’ 20-17 loss. He had a key drop in the second half that forced a punt, which led to a Cowboys touchdown.

During the second half, it was noticeable that Pickens had his snaps reduced. Though head coach Mike Tomlin downplayed it, stating they were limited his snaps in an effort to get more high-quality production out of him, the explanation rang hollow, especially after Pickens’ dust-up with Cowboys corner Jourdan Lewis at the end of the game.

Pickens declined interview requests after the game and again on Monday. Reports emerged that Pickens was upset on the sideline and that teammates were reportedly refusing to sit next to him during his outburst.

Appearing on the 102.5 WDVE Morning Show Tuesday, former Steelers QB Charlie Batch stated that not having that Hines Ward-type to keep a guy like Pickens in check and show him how to do things the right way has hindered Pickens, allowing him to do what he’s done in the past without any consequence due to playing time.

“When you don’t have the veteran presence on the offensive side of the ball, it’s tough because there’s nobody in that position group that could turn around and take ’em and say, ‘Hey, this is how we do things,'” Batch said of Pickens, according to audio via 102.5 WDVE. “No matter how things went. And because of that receiver revolving door, Hines Ward was always that guy to be able to say, ‘Hey, no, this is how we do things. Reel it back in right now.’ He [Pickens] can look at that position group and say there’s no other receiver that’s better than me, so you can’t replace me.

“So now what is that mindset that he has moving forward? I understand the frustration of losing, he hasn’t done it much at all since the professional level, but you have to tame this at some particular point.”

Batch has a point, and it’s one he raised earlier in the week, lamenting the lack of a veteran leader on offense like the defense has with Cameron Heyward, Minkah Fitzpatrick and T.J. Watt. The Steelers haven’t had that offensive leader since the days of Ben Roethlisberger, even with guys like Pat Freiermuth and Najee Harris trying to be that example.

They certainly haven’t had that type of leader in the receiver room for Pickens to lean on. While Diontae Johnson tried to be that leader last season, he was prone to his own attitude issues and ultimately sent packing. Van Jefferson has been there, done that to a degree, but he’s not a veteran leader. Neither is Scotty Miller.

Since Pickens stepped into the league with the Steelers in 2022, that guy hasn’t been in the room at his position or on that side of the football, and it’s hurting them. It’s allowed Pickens to get away with some of this stuff with no consequence, and it’s largely enabled him to continue to do it.

Now it seems Tomlin might be putting his foot down, and rightfully so. But how will Pickens handle it moving forward? That remains to be seen. It sure would be nice to have that veteran presence in the room, though, for Pickens to lean on and learn from.