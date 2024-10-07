‘Back To Basics’: Former NFL GM Wants To See Steelers’ Defense Simplify Things

Another week, another defensive performance marred by miscommunications, leading to big plays.

This time, it was the Dallas Cowboys who carved up the Pittsburgh Steelers’ highly paid defense, doing so by taking advantage of a number of communication issues in the secondary.

Those communication issues had star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick frustrated after the Steelers’ 20-17 loss, though he said that they’re easy fixes. But after having those same issues in Week 4 against the Indianapolis Colts, things weren’t fixed for Sunday Night Football against the Dallas Cowboys.

Appearing on the Black & Gold Zone postgame show on WPXI, former NFL GM Doug Whaley said the Steelers need to simplify things to allow their talented defense to just play.

“Let’s get that defense just back to basics. There shouldn’t be any communication issues. Let’s get rid of the Xs and Os and just say, ‘Our Jimmys and Joes are better than your Jimmys and Joes,'” Whaley said, according to video via WPXI. “Go out there, play base and just have them get after the quarterback, get after the runner, make splash plays. That’s what you pay them to do. That what the talent is set there for.

“Don’t worry about trying to out-scheme them. Just outplay them.”

Considering the amount of experience the Steelers have on the defensive side of the football, including the pieces that they added this offseason, suggesting that they just go back to the basics and let guys play simple football isn’t exactly a good sign.

But it’s the right take from Whaley. It’s still very early in the season, but communication issues, especially for a defense that has a new green-dot defender in Patrick Queen, is very concerning. It’s not just a one-off, either.

It seems like communication issues happen year after year with the Steelers’ defense. It was a major emphasis last season and there were issues. It was an emphasis this season, too, and there are issues.

Miscommunications are going to happen, especially with a bunch of moving parts and being in a loud environment. But at the rate they’re happening for the Steelers, it’s rather alarming and raises questions about the scheme, the communication from the sideline to the players on the field, and the challenges within those calls to get that out to every player and be on the same page before the snap.

Simplifying things and just letting guys match up and play could do well for this defense, allowing them to cut out all the extra stuff pre-snap and just get back to playing fast and free, allowing their talents to take over.

That’s certainly not something you want to hear about a highly paid defense, but that’s where the Steelers might be right now. Time to adjust.