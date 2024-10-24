Ask Alex: Steelers Mailbag

Welcome back to your weekly Pittsburgh Steelers mailbag. As always, we’re here for the next hour to answer whatever is on your mind.

To your questions!

Brian Tollini: Hey AK-

Russ seems to have a very distinct cadence and appeared to (attempt to) draw the defense offsides numerous times with a hard count in Sunday night’s game. Along with that, I don’t recall there being any procedure penalties-which has been a consistent issue this year. Do you feel Wilson is the main reason for the improvement?

Alex: He does. It was the literal first thing I took note of once he hopped into 11-on-11 during training camp. You didn’t have to look up to know which QB was taking the rep. You could just hear it. And that applied to Sunday’s game.

They were clean. And even more from a penalty standpoint, a snap standpoint. Fourth-string center in his first start in three years with a quarterback in his first start in 10 months. Given all the snap issues this year, that was a positive development. It’s just one game but yeah, Wilson seemed to be helping all those areas. You will get more pre-snap errors on the road where the crowd is loud so we’re going to have to keep watching throughout the season.

Michael Harms:

Alex,

What is the plan with Cole Holcomb this year and moving forward. Roberts is on the last year of his deal, Holcomb is owed 7.6 million next year if on the roster… With Wilson looking solid what is the short term and long term plan with him?

Alex: That decision will get made pretty early next offseason. He’s got a $2 million roster bonus due. Don’t know the exact date but those are usually due in early March. Hard to see them pick that up with Queen and Wilson and potentially Roberts coming back. Holcomb’s probably not going to be part of the team next summer.

Peter Petersen:

Hey Alex,

any new info on Fautanu? Heard conflicting stories. Steelers’ seemed to have ruled him out for the season but by Dr. Friedlander’s article it seems like his injury would allow a return way before the end of the season..

Alex: No updates. Report was out for the regular season but could come back by the playoffs. But even if he gets cleared, trying to get into the lineup after so much missed time for the playoffs, I dunno. They like him, Jones has been struggling, but that’s a big ask. We’ll just hope Pittsburgh gets to the postseason for Fautanu to potentially become a relevant discussion.

J Alexander Wright: Something that has been lost in the shuffle of the season so far is the upcoming Hard Knocks feature. What team storylines do you see them focusing on right now?

Alex: For sure, that’s coming up fast. It’s probably going to be a lot of quarterback talk. That and Tomlin. And then probably some B-story each week about some lesser-known player. Probably something on Danny Smith because he’s a good quote and good for the camera. But a lot of Wilson and Fields, I’m betting.

Jefferson_St_Joe: Would you recommend that they shop for offensive line depth?

Alex: They can try but they’ll be greeted by some empty shelves. Not a lot of teams giving away o-line talent. Most teams lack depth and the ones who do aren’t trying to hand it off. Frazier will probably be back after the bye and Dylan Cook could be activated this weekend. Not replacing everyone but they have enough talent starters and depth that I don’t see a reason to go out and make a move. Only focus should be on adding a WR.

Danatural08: Alex, loved the Youtube breakdown on Russ. Good stuff. I know it’s not the Steeler way to do extensions during the season, but can you see a possibility in doing one for the QB position in season? There could be a scenario where Fields and Russ are both part of the top 3 Free Agents at the QB position after the season. I know you advocated for them signing Najee too, but at worst there projects to be a couple interesting alternatives at RB. At QB, not so much, with Sam Darnold looking like the top alternative.

Alex: Thank you! Nah, I don’t see it happening in terms of an in-season extension. I wouldn’t want it. Let the year play out. Learn all you can learn about these guys before committing. For starters, to make sure they’re healthy and don’t suffer a serious injury. And knowing how quickly plans and thoughts can change, let the process play out. Gather all the information you can to make a decision. If I gotta pay some more money to make the right decision, that’s well worth it. I do think they’ll be able to re-sign one of them. I don’t expect to lose both unless the Steelers have no interest in either.

Nicholas Arnhold: Hi Alex, I felt very frustrated that there seemed to be no trust in Fields but then when Wilson came in it felt like they were using a whole different playbook. Do you think Tomlin was living in his fears more with Fields in there but let Wilson take more chances because of his experience? It felt similar with Pickett, a very vanilla approach.

Alex: The playbook didn’t fell wholly different to me. I agree Wilson had some more freedom and autonomy and probably trust but that’s what you get with his resume. His experience, his age, the Super Bowl ring he has.

Fields’ issue was playing too out of control. And so the goal was to reign him in to reduce interceptions/fumbles/negative plays. Which he bought into and did. But the focus was on removing his volatility and playing more conservative was the way to do it. That’s less of a concern with Wilson.

srdan: What’s the Steelers best win this season?

Alex: So far? Easy to be prisoner of the moment but I’ll say the Jets’ game. To be down 15-6 and rally back and just totally flip the switch and dominant basically every snap from the Bishop first INT on. Against a talented, though clearly dysfunctional, Jets’ roster. That was impressive.

Chargers game is close but I’d still put New York No. 1. I’d rank the wins as, most to least impressive as…

1. Jets

2. Chargers

3. Falcons

4. Broncos

5. Raiders