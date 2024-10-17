Ask Alex: Steelers Mailbag

Welcome back to your weekly Pittsburgh Steelers mailbag. As always, we’re here for the next hour to answer whatever is on your mind.

To your questions!

Brian Tollini:

Good afternoon, Alex-

Before my question, props to Justin Fields for being a true professional.

Donte Jackson has been an unexpectedly, great addition so far. He’s not only good in coverage but so far has been a solid tackler as well. He’ll be 29 next month, but is it realistic to think he might not be one and done here?

Also, quick trivia for you. Jackson already has (3) interceptions thru only (6) games. Who was last Steeler’s cornerback to have 5+ interceptions in a season?

Alex: Agreed. Fields has been an unreal teammate through and through. And with you on Jackson. Really fitting in well and I’m sure he’s happy to enjoy some success after tough years in Carolina. Great No. 2 cornerback. Sure, at this rate, a reunion isn’t out of the question. He’s improved his value and CBs can get paid. I’m not saying he’d take a discount but all things being equal, the Steelers probably have the edge over anyone else. He’s been able to turn around his career in Pittsburgh, probably have his best season.

Ah good question on last corner with five interceptions. Top of my head, I’m not 100-percent sure. William Gay, maybe? With all those pick-sixes he had. Funny enough, I went back and watched his celebration against the Bengals this morning. Still one of my favorite Steelers’ moments with Gumbel’s “somewhat ridiculous” call as Gay and Porter are crawling to each other.

hdogg48:

Hi Alex

Do You agree that the OLine rebuild has been a disaster and the mobility of Justin Fields gives is the Best chance at winning?

Alex: They’ve been hurt. That’s been the biggest problem. Even understanding how rough of a season it’s been for Broderick Jones, the main issue have been injuries. Besides Jones, no other starting lineman has played poorly this year. Frazier’s been awesome. Moore is having a career year. Seumalo has done fine. Daniels was also having his best year before going down. Even Mason McCormick has stepped in and held his own. They’ve just had terrible luck.

I take the o-line situation as less of a factor when it comes to deciding my QB. I want my QB choice to be based on the best actual QB. Fields has still taken a good amount of sacks, on pace for about 45 this year, and Wilson has enough mobility to get out of the way. The issue when it comes to mobility that’s a difference is primarily the designed QB run game. There are times Fields’ mobility has come in handy against free runners (Broncos game for 16 yards, avoiding Crosby when Jones blew his assignment last week) but those aren’t frequent moments. And a quicker processor like Russ can hopefully go through his heads better, have more freedom to check and audible, etc, that can help beat the rush.

Wall999: Hello Alex, in your opinion what WR makes the most sense for the Steelers to obtain in a trade? Thank you

Alex: Tennessee’s DeAndre Hopkins. I’m not saying I love that but it’s the best name of the names you can name. Physical, contested catcher who can win downfield for those vertical Russell Wilson throws. And I know Tomlin has always been a fan, his contract isn’t a deal-breaker, and he should be cheap to wrestle away from a Tennessee team that I doubt has plans for him beyond this year. They’re barely using him this year. He can’t separate well but he can fit this offense and be a clear No. 2.

JR912:

Hey Alex, not sure if you guys have talked about this yet, but do you think Russ will have additional flexibility regarding changing plays at the line of scrimmage? I recall Fields saying that he either doesn’t or isn’t permitted to switch out of run plays but I thought a benefit of having a veteran like Wilson would be to give him more command of the offense (hopefully could help offset the lack of dynamic run threat from the QB position after the change).

Thanks!

Alex: Sure, that makes sense. It’s hard to know exactly what freedom Fields does or doesn’t have but a vet like Russ, even if he’s new in this offense, probably gets more autonomy. So sure. I do wonder if some of the run game woes have been products of not being able to get out of some of those loaded boxes and run blitzes off the edge. That you just have to call it and hope for the best. And hopefully Russ can help the run game by avoiding negativity and getting out of those moments. It’s hard to quantify but certainly makes sense.

Cory Fischer: I feel like the run game will dry up without the threat of Fields legs. The line is suspect, due to injuries, and it seems like the defense having to key on Fields is what’s opening things up for Najee as well. If the run game falters, it seems pretty likely the Jets can get home against this line with only 4 or 5 rushers, with plenty of people in coverage. Am I crazy for thinking this is gonna blow up in our faces?

Alex: I get the concern. I think their hope is the run game will still work because Wilson’s passing threat will have defenses respect it more and like I wrote above, he can get them out of negative situations. But I hear you – defenses have to fit and play the run differently with a mobile QB and the designed run game. Now, they can really key in on the back. It makes a difference. You look at the Colts game early on, the Steelers backside pursuit from Watt/Herbig was slowed by those zone/read looks from Richardson. Different story once Flacco got in there.

The Jets are tough to run on regardless but yeah, I get your point. Without Zach Frazier, to boot.

AZSteeler: It seems the world has decided that Tomlin will start Russ. So, 3 questions…….

1. If you were head coach, who would you start and why?

2. Would you (as coach) put in designed plays for Justin, or roll with Russ the entire game?

3. What do you think Tomlin will actually do?

Alex:

1. Fields. I’m not *as* angry about the switch as some others but there’s too much unknown/risk with Russ. And I think the totality of Fields’ play, even though I’m the first to say he’s had his two worst passing games the last two weeks, is enough to give him another week.

2. Yes, use designed plays. It’s been too effective and Fields is too talented to sit on the bench all game.

3. Russ starts and there will be a package of plays for Fields. How much partially depends on the game but he’ll receive snaps.