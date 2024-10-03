Ask Alex: Steelers Mailbag

Welcome back to your weekly Pittsburgh Steelers mailbag. Bumping this one up an hour today. But as always, we’re here for the next hour to answer whatever is on your mind. And I’ll try to loop back to this later in the day in case anyone asks during the normal Thursday window.

To your questions!

Junebug44:

Hey Alex!

It seems like Tomlin is quick to blame things on mistakes/sloppiness, whether that’s Fields taking a sack or Pickens fumbling. While I do agree that there’s things that need to get cleaned up, i feel like the super-conservative brand of football Tomlin likes to play leaves minimal room for error, which makes it harder on the players and more stressful on the defense. Do you think that’s something he should consider changing or should he continue it because it’s leading to wins?

I personally think it could be severely limiting the growth of this offense. If we used our creativity early in the game instead of just using it to bail us out, we could gain a comfortable lead without worrying about a single mistake costing us the game. Just food for thought!

Alex: Eh, it’s hard to say. I mean, it is a conservative and old-school offense in a lot of ways, trying to run the ball early and be physical up front. Which is playing well to the two-high world defenses are using to take away the deep ball and big play. But I don’t want to say they’ve gone into a shell. The Falcons game was the only time I really felt that and you can attribute some of that to the QB uncertainty.

They’ve run a ton of play-action and wanted to take deep shots. Including coming out early at times to do that. They just haven’t been effective selling it to get defenses to bite. The offense felt more open in the Chargers game with more early-down throws.

I agree with a team that prefers to win in low-scoring fashion, margin for error is reduced. But when they play without error, it’s hard for them to lose. They’re 3-1 so I don’t see the model changing anytime soon.

David Rudin:

If the Steelers pull off getting Davante Adams, are they mortgaging the future to try and win today? Its never just one guy, and one who’s in his thirties seems a shakier bet. Do you agree?

Colorado Dave

Alex: I wouldn’t put it in those terms. At most, he’ll cost a 2nd round pick. That’s not mortgaging the future. Trading up for a franchise QB is really the only time that phrase applies. The contract will have to be tackled and if you pay him beyond 2024, it won’t be cheap. But I don’t see it as anything that would hamstring the organization from doing most of what they want to do in the offseason. Maybe less likely to go after a big-name in FA because Adams would be that de facto choice.

Now, like you said, he’s in his 30s so you wonder how long he’ll play for. But I don’t see that as wrecking the franchise down the road. This team wants and frankly, needs to win a playoff game this year. And I’m all for doing things that help that especially knowing it’s a really good defense and you have stronger quarterback play than the last two seasons.

Brian Tollini: As we have known for quite some time, our WR depth chart is lacking. If George Pickens were to miss time, how do you think Arthur Smith would gameplan around that with the current roster construction? (Other than prayers and narcotics)

Alex: Let’s hope we don’t find out. It’ll really have to be about sound scheme. Creating and scheming guys open. Flexing Pat Freiermuth out more often, taking deep shots to Calvin Austin III, probably dressing and hoping to get something out of Roman Wilson. And relying on designed run game with Justin Fields even more, giving him the keys to take off when he needs to a la his Chicago days more than Pittsburgh.

It would sorta feel like 2019 without Ben. A message to the defense of, “this offense is going to be happy to put 17 points on the board. You guys gotta hold the fort down and make some splash of your own.”

Mark O’Connor: Hi Alex,

what do you put PQ’s lack of production down to? Is it the new system and green dot combo or is he being used differently to how he was in Baltimore?

Thanks as always!

Alex: Yeah it could be a variety of factors and the two you mentioned on, getting used to the new system and wearing that green dot responsibility. The Colts game was his worst outing but that applies to most on this defense. The Falcons game, a couple missed tackles, but I didn’t think he was bad. It’s four games, a small sample size, the d-line was feasting early in the year. I’ll give it time and some patience.

MoreRingsThanYourTeam:

I know it’s a long season. And we are less than a quarter through it. However, I would like to know two things….

1) If the draft were tomorrow, what three positions in order of importance, would you draft?

2) Barring a complete implosion from Justin Fields on Sunday Night, what excuse could we possibly use to remove him from pole position?

Alex: I really haven’t given draft need a lot of thought. WR would still be high. As would slot corner. But without knowing how FA will go and all that and still being four games into this thing, it’s hard to really answer. Is Donte Jackson going to be back? How well does Beanie Bishop play the rest of the way? All that kind of stuff.

I mean, Tomlin can do it without a good reason. It’s his call. He could say that Russ was the starter, is healthy now, and could resume starting. I don’t think that’ll happen post-Cowboys game but we’ll see, I guess.

kelly ohl: I’ve seen the idea floated around about trading Russ. Would he have any value and would the Steelers risk having Kyle Allen as a backup with a running QB?

Alex: He may have value but I don’t know to who. Miami has been talked about a lot but I imagine Tua will come back pretty soon once he’s eligible. I don’t think the Dolphins are trading for Russ for two games just to make him their backup. I’d hold onto him. Lose Fields and turning to Russ is a much different feel than Allen. Doesn’t even have to do with the running aspect. Wilson won’t be used on those designed runs either. With Russ, you feel like your season’s fortunes can remain the same. You can win, you can win a playoff game. With Allen? It feels pretty over.