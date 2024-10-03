Arthur Smith Explains Why Steelers’ Play-Action Has Struggled

There’s no question the Pittsburgh Steelers are using more play-action under new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. At the rate the Steelers are going, by the bye week, they’ll have used more play fakes than they did all of last season. But using something and using something effectively are two different things. Pittsburgh’s currently in the latter, struggling to hit big plays off its play fakes. Speaking to reporters Thursday, Smith was asked to weigh in on the lack of big-time results.

“I think every snap tells a different story,” he said via a team-provided transcript. “There’s a lot of talk about the shell defense. That’s some of it, right? If you are going to play everything deep to short, you may not get those explosives that way. I think you’re seeing a little bit of a trend. A lot of teams are, probably the last five years a lot of teams are relying on the hard play-action, three-level throws trying to take those shots. If you are playing everything disciplined deep to short, it forces you to check it down, which the defense wants.”

The data has clearly painted a picture of defenses playing “shell” coverage, meaning two deep safeties. That’s designed to keep a lid on offenses, forcing throws underneath and making teams reel off long drives as opposed to hitting the big, game-changing play.

Still, the numbers are the numbers. As we studied earlier this week, Fields and the Steelers’ passing game have been far less effective with play-action than without it. Using play-action, Fields is averaging only 5.3 yards per attempt with a 25.7-percent first-down rate, numbers dwarfed by his production dropping straight back (8.7 YPA, 32.4-percent first-down rate).

Smith pointed out that hidden yardage must be considered.

“Then some of them, like at Denver, we had a couple of shots and things that may not show up in the stat sheet,” he said.

Pittsburgh drew several downfield flags for pass interference. One by WR George Pickens, another by WR Van Jefferson, the former coming off a play fake. It’s impossible to say if the ball would’ve been otherwise caught and the Broncos weren’t fooled, playing man coverage with the cornerback having his back turned to the play fake, but they are splash plays that moved the offense downfield.

Despite the tough start, Smith doesn’t appear to be losing confidence in going back to the well.

“There’s a lot going on, and you just have to keep working through it,” he said.

Establishing the run isn’t required for effective play-action. But if can help stack the box and force teams to play single-high looks, opening up one-on-one opportunities behind. Dallas has one of the worst rushing attacks in football and a secondary known for being feast or famine. If there’s a time for the Steelers to take advantage, it’s Sunday night.