Analyst: Russell Wilson Has Given Steelers What Jets ‘Dreamt’ Aaron Rodgers Would Do

Russell Wilson is a Super Bowl champion and he’s been in the MVP conversation multiple times, but many people believed the Pittsburgh Steelers would be his final stop in a sad, three-year fall from grace filled with questions regarding his status as a good teammate and player. Aaron Rodgers is a surefire, first-ballot Hall of Famer with three MVPs, a Super Bowl ring, and one of the greatest all-time touchdown-to-interception ratios.

Now, Russell Wilson is 2-0 in the Black and Gold, playing his best football since 2021, and he’s doing it all with a smile on his face, continually uplifting his teammates and demonstrating humility. Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets are 2-6, and even bringing in his close friend and star receiver Davante Adams has not changed the culture for the better.

“In its simplest form, what Russell Wilson has provided the Pittsburgh Steelers both as a player and as a teammate, is everything the New York Jets had dreamt of for Aaron Rodgers to provide them, which he has not done,” ESPN’s Unsportsmanlike co-host Evan Cohen said Tuesday. “Russ has fit in perfectly. He has handled this situation perfectly. And oh, by the way, all of the critique of Russ as the teammate…he’s got a handshake with everybody. He’s on the sidelines with Justin Fields coaching him up, teaching him up. They’re laughing together.”

Instead of creating division, the Russell Wilson and Justin Fields quarterback battle has the two players seeming closer than ever, with positive vibes radiating on the sideline, in the locker room, and in each and every press conference. Fields deserves credit for handling the situation like a true professional.

When former Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was benched last season after an injury led to Mason Rudolph taking his job, he was asked if he learned anything while sidelined and curtly responded, “No.” This year, Justin Fields was playing well and had the Steelers sitting at 4-2 when he was benched for Russell Wilson. Instead of complaining or isolating himself from Wilson, he’s committed himself to learning from the nine-time Pro Bowler, and the locker room is completely drama free because of it.

Wilson took extensive heat from the media over the last few years for his corny phrases combined with his subpar play. And sure he can be corny at times, but it’s evident that the entire Steelers team and coaching staff respects him. Second-year tight end Darnell Washington commended Wilson as a leader and cited how he constantly teaches with film. Even 35-year-old captain Cam Heyward discussed how Wilson has brought necessary leadership to the offensive side of the ball. Wilson’s successfully blocked out the media noise, overcome injuries, and he’s slinging the ball like it’s 2017 in Seattle.

And no one could be happier with Russell Wilson’s fit on the team than offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. Through just two games, Wilson’s added a completely new element to the offense as a play-action passer, which is Smith’s bread and butter. He doesn’t have Fields’ dynamic running ability, but he’s able to see the field and make throws that 25-year-old Fields can’t at this point in his career. Wilson’s allowing his receivers to make plays down the field, he checks the ball down when needed, and he’s limiting mistake-worthy throws.

Wilson and the Steelers are a match made in heaven, and Aaron Rodgers and the Jets might be the exact opposite of that in 2024. “Mr. Unlimited” is the exact player and teammate that the Steelers needed after years of offensive ineptitude, and he’s got a chance to do something special in the second half of the season as the Steelers get ready to face the AFC North gauntlet.