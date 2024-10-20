Analyst: Mike Tomlin Throwing Russell Wilson ‘To The Wolves’

There’s no easy way to make a mid-season debut, knocking off the rust against NFL defenses in full swing, but it’s especially difficult to come out of the tunnel against a tough New York Jets defense. One analyst thinks Russell Wilson will get chewed up and spit out, sending Justin Fields back into the lineup before long.

“Russell Wilson was a great quarterback for a very long time,” said analyst and former NFL guard Kyle Long on CBS Sports’ That Other Pregame Show. “The issues he’s going to be dealing with as a veteran are mid-thirties, lack of mobility. When you go against the New York Jets with the offensive line situation that the Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with from a health standpoint, it’s bad news.

“In my opinion. Mike Tomlin is throwing this guy Russell Wilson to the wolves so he doesn’t have to answer for the Russell Wilson stuff next week after they lose this one. That’s why I think Justin Fields will be back as a starter eventually. You can’t be serious right now.”

New York comes into the game with one of the NFL’s top defenses. They rank 7th-best in points allowed, and after a turbulent opening loss to the San Francisco 49ers, they’ve been giving up just 15.2 points per game over the past five weeks. The Jets are also top-ten in yards allowed, rushing yards per carry, and sacks with high-level players at all three levels. Quinnen Williams along the d-line, linebacker C.J. Mosley at linebacker (working his way back from a toe injury), and Sauce Gardner at corner.

Pittsburgh’s offensive line will be tasked with protecting the often-sacked Wilson. They’ll do it without one of their best pieces in rookie center Zach Frazier, out for the game with an ankle injury. Ryan McCollum will get the nod in the middle with tough tasks against Williams this week and the New York Giants’ Dexter Lawrence next week. Not only does that impact Wilson’s pocket, but it could also impact the Steelers’ run game and, by extension, make it harder for Wilson to succeed.

While the team could turn back to Fields, it’s doubtful Wilson will have a quick hook. Tomlin is making a bold decision to make a change and he’ll want to see it through as long as possible. It would take a string of losses or poor play for Tomlin to switch back to Fields, who will see work in packaged and situational plays until and unless that occurs.