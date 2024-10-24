Alex Highsmith ‘Would Be A Household Name’ If He Didn’t Play With T.J. Watt, Says Former NFL O-Lineman

Everyone knows how incredible T.J. Watt is, but his partner in crime still may not get the love he deserves. Since being selected in third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Alex Highsmith has been the perfect complement to Watt. He’s yet to make a Pro Bowl, but he’s been one of the best parts of the Steelers’ defense.

“Highsmith is an animal,” former NFL offensive lineman Kyle Long said Thursday on his Pushing the Pile podcast. “If he didn’t play across from T.J. Watt, he would be a household name. That’s what I truly believe.”

That’s an interesting take because there’s a good argument that Highsmith is more effective because he plays with Watt. Having arguably the best pass rusher in the NFL on the other side often gives Highsmith more one-on-one opportunities. Watt gets most of the opposing team’s attention, which allows Highsmith to fly under the radar.

However, the 2022 season provides a huge point in favor of Long’s argument. Watt suffered a serious pectoral injury in the season opener, and even when he was healthy, he didn’t seem the same. In his absence, Highsmith had a career year, putting up 14.5 sacks with five forced fumbles. It’s easily the best year of his career so far, and he did most of that without Watt.

The Steelers miss Highsmith when he’s out as well. Nick Herbig is a talented young player, but he can’t fully replace Highsmith yet. Take one look at their most recent game against the New York Jets. It was Highsmith’s first game back since suffering a groin injury in Week 3, and he was absolutely wrecking shop.

Alex Highsmith was putting LT Tyron Smith through the blender Sunday night. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/gIbkxSN02F — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) October 24, 2024

Jets left tackle Tyron Smith is past his prime, but he will be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day. Still, it felt like he couldn’t block Highsmith at all. He didn’t record a sack, but Highsmith had his fingerprints all over that game. His return also helped the Steelers shut down the Jets’ rushing attack, holding them to 54 total yards on 15 carries.

Playing with Watt may seem like a double-edged sword, but it’s doubtful that Highsmith cares very much. National media may not give him the praise he deserves, but the Steelers clearly value him, and he continues to be a key part of their elite defense. He may only have one sack this year, but that doesn’t tell the full story of what he provides. Now that he’s healthy, that number should rise as well.