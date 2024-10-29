Alex Highsmith Has Career-Best Performance In Monday Night Football Win Over Giants

Leading into the Monday night game against the New York Giants, the matchup at left tackle for the New York Giants looked like a juicy one for Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Alex Highsmith.

Turns out, that’s exactly what it was.

The Giants rolled with former Steelers offensive tackle Chris Hubbard Monday night at left tackle, and it resulted in a career night for Highsmith.

According to Next Gen Stats, Highsmith generated a career-high 12 pressures, recorded two sacks and was a force throughout the night. Giving the Giants’ offense fits, he took advantage of 1-on-1 matchups with T.J. Watt drawing so much attention on the other side.

Highsmith came into the game with just nine pressures in four games.

Alex Highsmith generated a career-high 12 pressures and 2 sacks on 38 pass rushes, with 11 pressures and a sack coming against left tackle Chris Hubbard, who was signed off the 49ers' practice squad just 10 days ago. Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/H1WaXREl3C — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 29, 2024

In addition to the career-high 12 pressures, Highsmith had six pressures in under 2.5 seconds, giving him a career-high in quick pressures. It marked the sixth time over the last three seasons that Highsmith has had a game with five-plus quick pressures.

According to Next Gen Stats, only Cleveland’s Myles Garrett and Dallas’ Micah Parsons (nine each) have more games with five-plus quick pressures since 2022.

Highsmith had a huge sack to open the second half, getting to Giants quarterback Daniel Jones on a 3rd and 19 to force a punt. One play prior, Highsmith had a nasty spin move on Hubbard to win inside, flushing Jones out of the pocket right to the waiting Watt for a sack.

Then, on the very next drive on a 2nd and 16, Highsmith got home for his second sack of the game. Two plays later, Steelers punt returner Calvin Austin III raced home 73 yards for a punt-return touchdown, giving the Steelers a two-score lead.

The pressures are rather impressive from Highsmith, who has developed into a high-end pass rusher, but it was his work overall that led to a great night. Playing his second game since returning from a groin injury, Highsmith was outstanding all night, finishing with four tackles, two sacks and six quarterback hits.

He should find himself in the conversation for AFC Defensive Player of the Week, too.