Alex Highsmith: AFC North Has ‘Prepared’ Steelers For Giants QB Daniel Jones’ Mobility

The Pittsburgh Steelers did a good job handling Aaron Rodgers, but this week, they face a different threat at quarterback. The New York Giants have looked rough this season, and quarterback Daniel Jones has struggled throwing the ball. However, what he lacks in arm talent, he makes up for in rushing ability. Jones’ legs may be his biggest weapon against the Steelers. However, Alex Highsmith believes the team will be prepared for that aspect of Jones’ game.

“He can throw the ball well, but he’s also a good runner,” Highsmith said Wednesday via Yardbarker’s Aaron Becker on Twitter. “We know that’s an aspect of his game that we have to take into account. We know QB mobility is something we have to be able to plan around.

“We see it in our division. We see it with Lamar [Jackson], we see it with Deshaun [Watson], even see it with Joe Burrow too. I think we’re prepared for it. We gotta have a unique plan around this guy.”

That’s a great reason to explain why the Steelers shouldn’t be surprised at Jones’ athleticism. As quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens, Jackson has been sensational. He’s won two MVP awards, in part because of his rushing talents. He’s arguably the greatest mobile quarterback in NFL history, and in six years playing against the Steelers, he’s only beaten them once.

Jones is a great rusher, accumulating over 700 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground during his last full, healthy season. However, that was in 2022, and he hasn’t looked like the same player this year. He’s still been fine on the ground, rushing for 184 yards in seven games this season, but the Giants’ overall ineffectiveness on offense has hurt him.

The Steelers haven’t just faced statues at quarterback this year either. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is a threat with the ball in his hands, but against the Steelers, he only ran one time for three yards. They’ve had some issues tackling this year, but overall, the Steelers’ defense has been incredibly stout.

Jones and the Giants appear to be in freefall, so as long as the Steelers continue to communicate well, they should be able to have another dominant day. Jones’ legs could be threat, but the Steelers have the personnel to keep him in check. Like Highsmith said, this isn’t their first rodeo. If they can handle Jackson, then Jones should be a walk in the park.