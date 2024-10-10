After Impressive Spin Move, Cam Heyward Eyes Reggie White Hump Move: ‘Wanna Get That On Camera Pretty Soon’

Throughout his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, defensive lineman and team captain Cameron Heyward has been known as more of a power guy, especially when it comes to rushing the passer.
The bull rush and the push-pull have often been Heyward’s go-to moves. He’s utilized them to great success, sitting second all-time in sacks in franchise history, and in the process has put himself on a Hall of Fame trajectory.
And even at 35 years old, Heyward is still learning new tricks and perfecting them in-game, throwing changeups at offensive linemen and winning consistently.
That includes the spin move he hit on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5 on Sunday Night Football, leading to a quick pressure on the interior. Though he doesn’t go to the spin move often, the move is certainly in his toolbox, and he reminded everyone of that on Sunday night.
Appearing on the latest episode of his podcast “Not Just Football with Cam Heyward” the Steelers stalwart spoke about the spin move, and says he has his eyes on another move he hopes to land soon in a game.
“I don’t know if it [spin move] is a favorite, I think it’s just…in the utility belt. You keep it stashed away. The spin, I like that a lot. Speed, swipes, I think one of my favorite moves that I don’t get to use a lot is my rip-to-hump, the old Reggie White move,” Heyward said of the spin move and what he hopes to hit next, according to video via the show’s YouTube page. “Been working on that a bunch, and I wanna get that on camera pretty soon.”
Throughout White’s illustrious career, he had the signature hump move in which he’d toss an offensive lineman aside with ease, showing speed up the field, but then hitting the inside counter with the inside arm getting underneath the lineman’s arms and tossing him with the inside arm and hip.
It’s a move that requires great strength, technique and hand placement. Not everyone can hit the move.
But Heyward is aiming to do so. He certainly has the power to land the hump move, that’s for sure.
He’s already shown early in the season that he’s back to his dominant self, as evidenced by his 2.0 sacks, 19 pressures and impressive 90.7 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, which includes an 85.4 pass rush grade.
Adding the hump move to his repertoire would be rather impressive, too. Again, it’s not a move many can hit with success. Reggie White was the only one to really do it, and it’s why it’s synonymous with the all-time great.
Based on what Heyward has put on tape this season though, I wouldn’t bet against him landing it in a game, stunning a lineman in the process, and putting that move on tape moving forward.
