‘A Way Of Football Around Here:’ Steelers’ Ethos Leads To Takeaways, Jackson Says

Coming into the season, most predicted the defense to be the strongest aspect of the Pittsburgh Steelers. They were right about that, as the unit has helped the Steelers along to several close victories. The Steelers have been able to do that through their ability to create turnovers.

The offense has started to come around recently, though. Pittsburgh’s managed to put over 30 points on the board in each of the past two weeks, setting season-highs in both of their recent victories against the Las Vegas Raiders and the New York Jets. Even with that firepower, the defense has still done its job, especially when it comes to creating turnovers.

The Steelers’ Week 7 win against the Jets was partially due to their ability to create those turnovers. Rookie cornerback Beanie Bishop Jr. had two massive interceptions, which helped turn the momentum in favor of Pittsburgh. That’s part of an effort from the defense as a whole to force more turnovers, as Donte Jackson explained after practice on Wednesday

CB Donte Jackson on the #Steelers emphasizing turnovers. “It’s definitely emphasized when we do turnover circuit every day. It’s just the way of football around here to go after the ball. … Just leaning into that has been important.” pic.twitter.com/3UNbvu5YYS — Aaron Becker (@Aaron_M_Becker) October 23, 2024

“It’s definitely emphasized when we do turnover circuit every day,” Jackson said via of YardBarker’s Aaron Becker. “It’s a way of football around here, to go after the ball. Whether you gotta punch it out, whether you gotta take it out of the air, or you gotta strip it off the quarterback. Takeaways has always been the way to go around here.”

The Steelers’ efforts to create turnovers have been easy to see this year. We know how clutch Bishop’s two interceptions were last week. He even returned one of them 41 yards, to the Jets’ 1-yard line. The previous week, in Pittsburgh’s win against the Raiders, they made sure to take the ball away as well. T.J. Watt forced two huge fumbles, each of which turned the momentum in favor of the Steelers. Pittsburgh creates turnovers at one of the highest rates in the league. Their 13 takeaways are tied for the third-most in the NFL.

Pittsburgh’s offense does seem to have turned a corner recently. The rushing attack has found its footing, with Najee Harris coming off two straight 100-yard efforts. Russell Wilson’s ability to attack down the field last week was the first time we’ve seen the offense show that type of explosiveness in 2024 as well.

However, as Pittsburgh continues to get closer to the playoffs, the defense will have to keep this level of play up. If the Steelers can create turnovers at this rate into December and January, this team could have a playoff run in its future.