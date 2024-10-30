30 Is The New 20: T.J. Watt Rings In Birthday Weekend With Dominant Performance

Two days and one game into his 30s and this decade is shaping up to be as good as the 20s were to T.J. Watt. Though he didn’t finish the game with a sack, he made repeated impact plays with two forced fumbles and two tackles for a loss as the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense bounced back from an ugly first drive to win in blowout fashion, 32-13. Speaking with CBS Sports sideline reporter Evan Washburn postgame, Watt says he feels as good as ever.

“I honestly feel great,” Watt said. “I don’t feel any aging in my body at all right now. So I’m really happy with how that’s handled.”

Our @EvanWashburn tells @steelers birthday boy @_TJWatt that 30 is the new 20 😅 "I feel great about that, man. I honestly feel great. I don't feel any aging in my body at all right now." pic.twitter.com/VNvw5l88yn — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 13, 2024

He has every reason to smile. Watt’s repeated efforts and attention to detail to punch the ball out paid off. He first knocked the ball out of rookie RB Dylan Laube’s arm on his first career carry, a crucial fumble that NT Keeanu Benton recovered.

Setting Pittsburgh’s offense up at Las Vegas’ 30, the Steelers turned a 7-6 deficit into a 12-7 lead. QB Justin Fields ran it in on 4th and goal for the touchdown and though the two-point conversion failed, it still gave the Steelers a lead they’d never give back.

Holding a 22-7 lead early in the fourth quarter, Watt slammed the door again. After Raiders RB Ameer Abdullah fell one yard short of the goal line, Watt punched out his second ball of the day. It recovered by SS DeShon Elliott, who may have had a scoop and score had he kept his feet.

On a day where the offense struggled to move the ball consistently, stalled out with penalties and an ineffective passing game, splash plays from the defense (and special teams) were even more critical than they usually are. They gave Pittsburgh’s offense short fields to easily put up points and created the team’s most comfortable win of the year.

Watt is the player he is not because of the sacks. It’s because when the sacks aren’t there, he can still impact the game in other ways. Run defense, punchouts, swatting passes at the line, and making plays in coverage. It’s why he’s a continual Defensive Player of the Year candidate and why he should be among the favorites, especially following Detroit Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson’s unfortunate leg injury that seems likely to end his season.