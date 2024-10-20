2024 Week 7 Steelers Vs. Jets Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The NFL schedule makers have to be patting themselves on the back for a job well done. Of course, they couldn’t have known how dramatic the storylines between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Jets would have been at this point in the season, but it had a funny way of working itself out for Sunday Night Football in front of the country.

The Steelers will start Russell Wilson for the first time since he joined the team in March. A calf injury held him out of the first six games, but he is ready to go and is supplanting the 4-2 Justin Fields. Many have called this move a mistake, so they will look to prove the doubters wrong.

Meanwhile, the Jets are doubling down and going all-in on a currently 2-4 team. They reunited Aaron Rodgers with Davante Adams and reworked Haason Reddick’s contract to end his holdout (though he won’t be playing tonight). The Jets desperately need to prove themselves right with these aggressive moves, and they have a road primetime game against a team with some momentum.

If you have never joined us for a game thread before, welcome! You can refresh this page throughout the game for frequent play-by-play updates, video highlights, injury news, and more. Also, be sure to check out the bottom of the page and join the discussion in the comment section.

Roman Wilson is inactive for the game. He got a helmet on gameday for the first time last week and logged just five snaps. He popped up on the injury report with a hamstring injury. This is a setback for a player who was just starting to get worked in.

Steelers’ Inactive Players

QB Kyle Allen (3rd QB)

C Zach Frazier

RB Cordarrelle Patterson

OLB Nick Herbig

WR Roman Wilson

S Damontae Kazee

RB Aaron Shampklin

Jets’ Inactive Players

T Carter Warren

OL Max Mitchell

RB Israel Abanikanda

EDGE Braiden McGregor

WR Malachi Corley

CB Michael Carter II

CB D.J. Reed

The Jets won the coin toss and elected to defer. Russell Wilson and the offense will take the field. For better or for worse, here we go.

START OF GAME

Steelers start at the 30 with the touchback.

1st and 10, Harris up the middle for 4 yards and Wilson making some checks at the line. 2nd and 6, Wilson complete to Darnell Washington for 15 yards on a dump-off via play-action.

1st and 10, Najee Harris making some cuts and laying the boom for an 18-yard gain.

1st and 10, Wilson scrambled and nearly escaped, but gained just a yard. 2nd and 9, Jaylen Warren off left tackle for 4 yards. They are in field goal range, so at least they have some pretty safe points. The first 3rd down of the Russ era. 3rd and 5, Wilson threw the ball away with pressure coming from Will McDonald IV. The field goal is good from 46 yards out. 3-0 Steelers.