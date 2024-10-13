2024 Week 6 Steelers Vs. Raiders Live Update And Discussion Thread – Second Half

The Steelers played a pretty abysmal first half, but somehow came away with a 12-7 lead. A big punch-out turnover by T.J. Watt helped set up a touchdown run for Justin Fields to secure the lead. Other than that, the offense has looked pretty rough. Fields has been a threat with his legs, but his arm has not been hot today with Russell Wilson active on the sideline.

The defense couldn’t do anything right the first drive, but have since tightened up. The Raiders will get the ball back to start the second half.

Fields had an interception after the forced fumble that could have maybe spurred a change to Wilson, but a roughing the passer penalty bailed him out. He rushed for a touchdown a few plays later.

Justin Fields first half:

10/17

83 yards

0 TD

0 INT

71.4 Rate Fields has 5 rushes for 43 yards (8.6) and a TD

START OF 3RD QUARTER

1st and 10, T.J. Watt in for the tackle behind the line. 2nd and 12, Aidan O’Connell complete to Brock Bowers for 9 yards with a hard hit by DeShon Elliott. 3rd and 1, O’Connell complete to Ameer Abdullah to convert.

1st and 10, O’Connell complete deep to Bowers for 18 yards, but holding called on Andre James to bail out the Steelers. 1st and 20, Alexander Mattison up the middle for 2 yards. 2nd and 18, Mattison up the middle for 1 yard. 3rd and 17, incomplete to Abdullah. The punt was blocked by Jeremiah Moon. The Raiders recovered, but took a 4-yard loss from where they recovered. The Steelers get the ball back at the 9.

1st and goal, Harris up the middle for 3 yards. 2nd and goal, a backward pass to Warren that fell incomplete for a fumble. Warren recovered for a big loss. 3rd and goal, Fields passed from beyond the line of scrimmage to nullify a touchdown. The Steelers moved backwards after the blocked punt for just a field goal. 15-7 Steelers.

1st and 10, O’Connell complete to Bowers for a loss of 4. Great tackle on the screen by Beanie Bishop Jr. 2nd and 14, O’Connell complete to Mattison for 8 yards. 3rd and 6, nearly intercepted by Patrick Queen and fell incomplete.

1st and 10, Fields nearly sacked and somehow tossed the ball away (and avoided the intentional grounding). 2nd and 10, Harris bounced outside for 26 yards.

1st and 10, Harris off left tackle for 1 yard. 2nd and 9, Fields sacked for a loss of 9. 3rd and 18, Fields complete to Warren for 9 yards. Mason Crosby called for roughing to bail out the Steelers’ offense. It was misannounced as Crosby, and actually on K’lavon Chaisson.

1st and 10, Harris up the middle for 5 yards. Zach Frazier injured on the play. That could be a very, very bad development for the offensive line. It looked like he got rolled up on. 2nd and 5, Harris broke away up the left sideline and dove for the touchdown. That was very nearly a fumble touchback, but I think it was good for a touchdown. That might be the best run of Harris’ career. 22-7 Steelers.

Najee Harris is over 100 yards for the first time this season. He has 12 carries for 102 yards and a touchdown with another two receptions for 16 yards. Very strong day for him after the struggles of the last two weeks.

1st and 10, Mattison up the middle for 2 yards. 2nd and 8, O’Connell complete to DJ Turner for 30 yards. Turner was injured on the play.

Frazier came out of the blue tent and was deemed questionable to return. He is on his way to the locker room. They showed him walking on his own power to the locker room, which is a great sign.

1st and 10, O’Connell complete to Bachman for 2 yards. 2nd and 8, Abdullah gained 12.

1st and 10, Abdullah up the middle for 7 yards. 2nd and 3, O’connell complete to Wilkerson for 9 yards.

1st and goal complete to Mattison for 2 yards. 2nd and goal, complete to Mattison for a touchdown, but it was nullified by Jackson Powers-Johnson downfield.

END OF 3RD QUARTER: 22-7 STEELERS

2nd and goal from the 11, Abdullah stopped at the 1-yard line. 3rd and goal, Watt punched out the football again. He is taking over the game without registering a sack. DeShon Elliott recovered.

1st and 10, Warren up the middle for 1 yard. 2nd and 9, complete to Darnell Washington for 9 yards. He fought through three defenders to convert.

1st and 10, Warren lost 2 yards. 2nd and 12, Fields scrambled for 10 yards and slid. 3rd and 2, Fields complete deep middle to Calvin Austin III for 16 yards.

1st and 10, Harris darted through the hole off right tackle for 7 yards. Toss to Harris the next play for a loss of 4. 3rd and 7, delay of game. 3rd and 12, Fields bounced it off the turf. The punt went 43 yards to the 13.

1st and 10, Cameron Heyward sacked O’Connell for a loss of 10. 2nd and 20, Heyward nearly sacked him again for a safety. 3rd and 20, O’Connell intercepted by Donte Jackson and returned to about the 7-yard line.

1st and 10, Justin Fields ran it in himself. 29-7 Steelers.

1st and 10, O’Connell complete to Bowers for 18 yards.

1st and 10, O’Connell complete to Mattison for a loss of 1. 2nd and 11, O’Connell complete to Bowers for 10. 3rd and 1, Mattison up the middle for 2 yards.

1st and 10, complete to Mattison for 6 yards. 2nd and 4, complete to Bachman for 18 yards now inside the red zone.

1st and 10, complete to Bowers for 8 yards. 2nd and 2, O’Connell threw the ball away. 3rd and 2, incomplete to Wilkerson near the goal line as he bobbled the football. 4th and 2, touchdown to Wilkerson with Bishop in coverage.