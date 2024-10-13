2024 Week 6 Steelers Vs. Raiders Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

For the longest road trip of the season for the Pittsburgh Steelers, they will be facing the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium for the second-straight year. Last year, they came away with a 23-18 win. Despite the familiar matchup, both teams have quite a few changes from last season. The Raiders have a new head coach and quarterback, while the Steelers have new quarterbacks and a new head coach.

Speaking of the quarterbacks, Russell Wilson will be active for the first time all season, and backing up Justin Fields. That means the opportunity is very much present for the Steelers to make a change in game if it becomes necessary. A couple bad plays for Fields, or another three-point first half could spur change.

The Raiders will be starting Aidan O’Connell instead of Gardner Minshew, so there should be a bunch of quarterback intrigue in this game. Both teams also have several notable players out of the lineup. For the Raiders, Davante Adams is unavailable with a hamstring as he is attempting to be traded away from the organization. The Steelers are without Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig, DeMarvin Leal, and Cordarrelle Patterson.

Surprisingly, Jaylen Warren is going to be active after missing some time with a knee injury. He was initially labeled doubtful to enter the week, so that is a huge development for this struggling run game. Also join the discussion at the bottom of the page in the comment section.

For those of you who have never joined us for a game thread, welcome! Update the post throughout the game for play-by-play updates, curated tweets, video highlights, and more.

Steelers’ Inactive Players

QB Kyle Allen (3rd QB)

TE MyCole Pruitt

OLB Alex Highsmith

S Damontae Kazee

RB Cordarrelle Patterson

OLB Nick Herbig

G Max Scharping

Raiders’ Inactive Players

RB Zamir White

WR Jakobi Meyers

WR Davante Adams

CB Sam Webb

LB Tommy Eichenberg

T Thayer Munford Jr.

DE Janarius Robinson

No surprise here, but the Steelers fans have taken over Las Vegas.