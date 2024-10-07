2024 Week 5 Steelers Vs. Cowboys Live Update And Discussion Thread – Second Half

After a lengthy weather delay, the first half ended at about 11:08 p.m. ET. There is still an entire half to play in this game, and it has been pretty uneventful if you like high-scoring affairs. The Dallas Cowboys lead 6-3 after the first half, and the Steelers will get the ball back to start the second half. It has been a defensive battle, and the Steelers have prevented this from getting out of hand with two turnovers on defense.

This was a Cowboys defense that was beat up and not doing very well this season. It is a bad omen for Justin Fields to have such a lackluster performance, though he still has the second half to make things right. He has two balls that were nearly intercepted and one fumble that was barely recovered. They are probably lucky that this game isn’t way more out of hand given the turnovers made by the defense and the turnover luck on offense.

START OF 3RD QUARTER

1st and 10, Fields scrambled around and delivered an incomplete pass. He was drilled with a late hite and it looks like Fields might be getting yanked by the booth to examine for a concussion.

Russell Wilson is the emergency third QB, so he isn’t eligible to come in unless Kyle Allen gets hurt at some point. Fields is still in the game, so I have no clue what happened. They ended up pulling Fields to assess him for a concussion.

1st and 10, Harris off left tackle for 5 yards. 2nd and 5, Kyle Allen complete to Pat Freiermuth for 19 yards.

1st and 10, Fields back in the game, complete to Van Jefferson for 7 yards. 2nd and 3, Fields complete to Van Jefferson for 11 yards.

1st and 10, Fields complete to Freiermuth for a loss of 1. 2nd and 11, Fields complete to Connor Heyward for 16 yards and a touchdown! The extra point looked like it was no good, but it snuck in. 10-6 Steelers.