2024 Week 5 Steelers Vs. Cowboys Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers are playing just their second home game today, and on the biggest possible stage on Sunday Night Football against the Dallas Cowboys. There is a lot of history between these two teams, including three Super Bowl matchups against each other.

The Steelers will be looking to stay ahead of the pack in the AFC North after the Baltimore Ravens pulled to 3-2 with an overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals this afternoon. Fortunately for the Steelers, the rest of the division is sitting at 1-4.

The Cowboys have several notable injuries, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. Micah Parsons, DaRon Bland, DeMarcus Lawrence, Sam Williams, and Jordan Phillips are among those unavailable to the Cowboys. The Steelers have a few injury issues of their own, with Jaylen Warren, Cordarrelle Patterson, Alex Highsmith, James Daniels, and a few others unavailable. It will be the return of OG Isaac Seumalo into the lineup after a pec injury held him out of the first month of the season.

Check out our offensive and defensive scouting reports here. The Cowboys have been soft against the run, so this should be a prime opportunity for the Steelers to get their rushing attack back on track.

If you have never joined us for a game thread before, welcome! You can refresh this page throughout the game for play-by-play, video highlights, injury updates and more. Be sure to check out the bottom of the page in the comment section where fans gather every week to discuss the game in real time.

Steelers’ Inactive Players

QB Russell Wilson (3rd QB)

TE MyCole Pruitt

OLB Alex Highsmith

RB Jaylen Warren

RB Cordarrelle Patterson

WR Roman Wilson

G Max Scharping

Cowboys’ Inactive Players

Deuce Vaughn

Micah Parsons

Caelen Carson

KJ Henry

Matt Waletzko

John Stephens Jr.

Trey Lance (3rd QB)

Russell Wilson is once again the emergency third quarterback despite some thinking he could be the No. 2 outright. Roman Wilson still hasn’t gotten a helmet despite being a full participant at practice. Pretty surprising to me given the lack of productive receivers on the roster right now.