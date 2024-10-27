2024 NFL Interceptions & Yardage Through Week 7

Today I wanted to provide an answer to great discussion on a recent Terrible Podcast episode. The premise was that Pittsburgh’s defense has been able to provide solid returns on their interceptions, and must be one of the top teams in the league in interception return yardage. Let’s find out.

Here is a visual on NFL defenses interceptions, and interception yardage through Week Seven:

As anticipated, the Pittsburgh Steelers are great in both marks, each well above the NFL average. First, their nine interceptions to date tie with Green Bay for the third-most in the league. That alone is impressive in itself. The only defenses with more interceptions are the Vikings (11) and Saints (10).

This quantity of course aids defenses interception yardage, where the Pittsburgh Steelers also rank third, respectively. 167 interception yards to be exact, including four interceptions with explosive return yardage, which five other teams matched or topped.

Pittsburgh’s longest interception return of 2024 was 49 yards, by CB Donte Jackson in the season opener versus Atlanta. Another double-explosive return of 41 yards came last game, one of rookie undrafted CB Beanie Bishop Jr.’s two picks on future Hall of Famer Jets QB Aaron Rodgers. One came via a touchback in Week Two in Denver, with CB Cory Trice Jr. nabbing is in the red zone/end zone coming out to the 30-yard line. The last explosive return was 24 yards, the second by Jackson, against the Raiders in Week Six.

This is all very encouraging, and hopefully one goes for Pittsburgh’s first house-call of 2024 soon. Bishop was close on his explosive return last week, but that is my high-standard hope for the Steelers defense to add to their strong resume. Nine teams have an interception TD in 2024, with Minnesota having multiple with two. The other teams are: Denver, San Francisco, Atlanta, Green Bay, Washington, Chicago, Buffalo, and the Los Angeles Rams.

Some intriguing names here. The Broncos have fewer interceptions (five) at the NFL mean compared to Pittsburgh (nine), but have three explosive returns highlighted by a 100-yard pick-six by CB Patrick Surtain II. Context to where they land on the chart, and close to matching the Steelers’ yardage at 158.

Most notable are perhaps the Commanders, Pittsburgh’s Week 10 opponent (post-bye). They are the only team in the NFL on the top left of the chart, meaning they have below-average interceptions (three), but above-average return yardage. That number comes in at 125 (seventh), one of ten NFL defenses with over 100 interception return yards.

Also interesting is all three of their interceptions have come in the last two games, so they’re on a roll after no picks the first five weeks of 2024. And, all three interceptions had explosive return yardage. If you follow draft season, a familiar name that many wanted in the Black and Gold was rookie CB Mike Sainristil, who had a 38-yard interception return in Week Six.

The other two interceptions came last week, which needs to be on Pittsburgh’s radar as their defense has heated up in this regard. A caveat is the quality of the opponent, with these turnovers coming against the Panthers. One was from 2023 first-round CB Emmanuel Forbes, which included a 20-yard return. Most notable was from EDGE Dante Fowler Jr., a triple-explosive 67-yard pick six. Talk about quality over quantity.

Pittsburgh’s next opponent is the New York Giants, who land on the extreme lower left of the visual with just one interception, tied for 29th and one of four teams with that low number. Just one yard on that lone interception, against the Vikings in Week One. So, the next matchup seems favorable for the Steelers, and Pittsburgh’s results could be worse no doubt.

Yes, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense is one of the better units in the NFL in interceptions and yardage. But there is room to be even more dominant, as Pittsburgh leans on the defense as the fuel of their success. Here’s to hoping for an interception splash on Monday Night Football, ideally their first pick-six of 2024, along with continuing to take care of the football on offense against the Giants defense that has struggled to take it away.

Thanks for reading and let me know your thoughts in the comments.