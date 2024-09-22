WR Van Jefferson Questionable To Return With Eye Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers are already thin at wide receiver today, with only four dressed. Now WR Van Jefferson is questionable to return to the Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers with an eye injury, per director of communications Burt Lauten on Twitter.

#Steelers WR Van Jefferson has an eye injury and is questionable to return to today's game. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) September 22, 2024

Jefferson has been Pittsburgh’s WR2 across from George Pickens this season, but he hasn’t been particularly productive through two games. Entering today, he has three catches for 15 yards, and he didn’t catch a ball today before leaving the game with an injury. It’s unknown when the injury occurred.

RB Cordarrelle Patterson entered the NFL as a receiver and he’s gotten some looks out wide today. If Jefferson can’t return, we’ll likely see more of Scotty Miller, who had a 20-yard reception on Pittsburgh’s third drive of the game, which resulted in a touchdown. Rookie WR Roman Wilson was a healthy scratch today after missing the first two games of the season as he recovered from an ankle injury.

We’ll see if Jefferson is able to return to this one, but the injury isn’t good news for a Steelers wide receiver room that’s already thin.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available about Jefferson’s status.