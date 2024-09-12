Won’t You Be My Neighbor? Kirk Cousins On T.J. Watt’s ‘Friendly’ Message

Beloved in Pittsburgh like Fred Rogers, T.J. Watt won’t be invited to any of Kirk Cousins’ potlucks this year. Speaking to reporters Thursday and recapping a tough Week 1 against Watt and the Pittsburgh Steelers’ front, Cousins shared a friendly message from Watt that sounded a lot better than it felt.

“At one point, T.J. Watt said, ‘Hello,’ and he said it in a way like he’s a neighbor down the street,” Cousins said via Falcons beat writer Terrin Waack. “Yeah, we’re not neighbors.”

Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins did not thank the first Steelers defensive player who hit him, like he joked during week before game. Did share: "At one point, TJ Watt said, 'Hello,' and he said it in a way like he's a neighbor down the street. Yeah, we're not neighbors." — Terrin Waack (@TerrinWaack) September 12, 2024

T.J. Watt apparently said “hello” to Kirk Cousins during Steelers-Falcons game last week 😅 “He said it in a way where it’s like your neighbor saying hello,” Kirk said. “I’m like, ‘We’re not neighbors.’” pic.twitter.com/Spr6p0Bz7b — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) September 12, 2024

Cousins prefers to keep it that way. Watt was in the Falcons’ backfield all game despite attempts to run away from him and chip him with tight end Kyle Pitts. OC Zac Robinson liked the Falcons’ plan. At least until they took the field.

Failure to execute is one way of putting it, and they were rightfully criticized. Watt finished the day with three QB hits and one sack, though he had two wiped out by penalty. Both negated forced fumbles, Watt recovering one of them that would’ve prevented a late-half Falcons touchdown.

Before the game, Cousins joked he was looking forward to taking a hit. It was his first game back since midway through 2023 when a torn Achilles ended his year. He looked every bit rusty against Pittsburgh’s vaunted front seven, throwing two picks with a handful of other poor decisions. Cousins finished with just 155 yards while his QB rating and adjusted yards per passing attempt were bottom 10 of his starting career, 146 such games. There was no spoonful of sugar knocking on Cousins’ door. Just big-time hits off his right side.

Fortunately for the Falcons, they won’t have to see the Steelers again this year. If Cousins can have it his way, it’ll be another four before Pittsburgh in on their schedule. And by then, Cousins’ cleats might’ve been hung up. If not, Watt will do what he can to help him out. That’s the neighborly way.