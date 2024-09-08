Wise Beyond His Years: Mike Tomlin Doesn’t Consider Zach Frazier A Rookie

Pittsburgh Steelers center and second-round pick Zach Frazier will make his first start Sunday afternoon. But for Mike Tomlin, it feels like Frazier’s been in the lineup for years. Sitting down with Steelers.com’s Missi Matthews during this week’s Mike Tomlin Show, Tomlin praised Frazier for being anything but a rookie.

“Really pleased with Zach Frazier and his progress throughout this process and really have very little reservations about him as a rookie first-time starter going into this thing,” Tomlin told Matthews. “As far as worrying about rookie first-time starters go because he’s just shown a consistent level of maturity.”

Frazier’s starting spot came into focus partially because of Nate Herbig’s training camp rotator cuff tear, knocking him out for the season. But even had Herbig stayed healthy, Frazier would’ve been hot on his heels for the starting job and was already cutting into his first-team snaps.

Pittsburgh jumped at the chance to draft Frazier largely due to his experience. One of the most experienced offensive lineman in this year’s class, he made 46 starts in his Mountaineers’ career, including 37 at center. A strong technician whose elite high school wrestling background aids him, Frazier was among the most Day One ready players on the board. Now, he’ll begin the year in the starting lineup.

Still, Frazier’s NFL debut will come with challenges. He and the offense are on the road in Atlanta, though Steelers’ Nation is expected to have a loud presence as they did in 2022. He’ll be working in tandem with LG Spencer Anderson, a second-year player making his first start. Together, they’ll limit the damage veteran DT Grady Jarrett can do in the middle.

The Steelers are hoping Zach Frazier can do what Maurkice Pouncey did as a rookie, starting out of the gate and never looking back. Though lofty and on the horizon, Pittsburgh will also try to do what they didn’t with Pouncey and win a Super Bowl at some point in Frazier’s career.