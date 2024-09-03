Will TE Darnell Washington Outsnap Steelers’ No. 3 WR?

Will TE Darnell Washington outsnap the Steelers’ No. 3 WR?

We’ve talked so much about how offensive coordinator Arthur Smith loves tight ends, but will he prove it? Will the Steelers use 12 personnel as their base package, and what will that look like? Presumably, Darnell Washington would take most of the second tight ends snaps, but will he outsnap the third wide receiver?

At least on the outside, I don’t think we even know who the Steelers’ third wide receiver is right now. Rookie Roman Wilson is injured and may not even dress for the opener. Between Calvin Austin III and Scotty Miller, I really don’t know who has the edge. I don’t know that either has an edge—they might try to cobble the snaps together between them. In that respect, I think Darnell Washington has a stronger grip on his role.

Of course, the Steelers will want to use Connor Heyward and MyCole Pruit here and there as well. But the Steelers drafted Washington to do what he does, and he’s doing that. Even some beat writers, I’ve seen, are saying that he looks better as a pass-catcher this summer. I’m not reading too much into that right now, but it doesn’t hurt.

Even with Washington on the field with Pat Freiermuth, the Steelers still have at least four strong passing targets. Freiermuth is a good receiver tight end, and both Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren can catch. Line Freiermuth standing up in the slot and have away at it, exploiting personnel mismatches.

I think Washington will see more snaps than the third receiver early on, but I’m interested in developing trends. As Roman Wilson works his way in, can he coax the Steelers into running more 11 personnel? That might be asking a lot, but play the formations that work for you.

The Steelers do want to hit the ground running with their rushing offense this year and Darnell Washington is a big part of that. Even last year, he played 511 snaps on offense, though you have to factor in Freiermuth’s injury. But he could certainly log that kind of workload and more this year.

