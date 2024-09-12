Whether Roman Wilson Or Not, Steelers’ Other Receivers ‘Have To Be More Productive’, Says Fittipaldo

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted WR Roman Wilson in the third round because they foresaw a need at the position. Despite their best efforts to improve their lot after the draft, they had neither Brandon Aiyuk nor Wilson last week. Whether they have the rookie on the field this week or not, Ray Fittipaldo argues something’s got to give.

“In terms of [Roman Wilson] being active or being a big part of the game plan on Sunday, I don’t see that quite yet just because he’s been out for so long”, he said on 93.7 The Fan yesterday. “But they need him. After George Pickens on Sunday, they had two catches for eight yards among their other receivers. I think Van Jefferson had one and Calvin Austin [III] had the other. That’s got to pick up. Those guys have to be more productive. Whether it’s Roman Wilson or one of those other guys, you’re not gonna win a lot of football games with that type of production from your two, three, four receivers”.

Pickens caught six passes for 85 yards in the Steelers’ season opener. As Fittipaldo accurately recounts, the rest of the wide receivers totaled two catches for eight yards. Neither Scotty Miller nor Ben Skowronek saw a passing target, Jefferson and Austin combining for three.

But Roman Wilson is not a magic elixir, either. Nor will the Steelers turn into a pass-heavy offense. They ran the ball way more than they threw it in the opener, even if you factor in scrambles. You’re not going to see two high-volume wide receivers in Arthur Smith’s offense, or at least very rarely. After all, they have TE Pat Freiermuth and the running backs to throw to, as well, when not running.

But the Steelers would certainly like to get more than two catches for eight yards out of their other wide receivers. Van Jefferson can and should be more productive in future weeks. At the same time, I think it’s reasonable to say Wilson presents the highest upside.

Going back to Fittipaldo’s point, though, it ultimately doesn’t matter if it’s Wilson or somebody else. They need somebody other than George Pickens to start producing at wide receiver. They managed to get away with it in Week 1, but that isn’t a winning formula most weeks.

The problem is neither we nor the Steelers know much about Roman Wilson. He injured his ankle just four days into training camp, even if he had started opening some eyes then. So far he hasn’t even been in a stadium, missing all of the preseason. He only returned to practice on a more extended basis this week.

Whether he plays a big role in the immediate future or not, the Steelers would welcome Wilson as an option. After all, there is a reason they spent a high draft pick on him. Van Jefferson and Calvin Austin III aren’t worrying any defensive coordinators out there, I know that much.