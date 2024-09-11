‘Wherever They Need Me’: Terrell Edmunds Willing To Do Whatever’s Asked In Second Stint

It was a rather surprising move that the Pittsburgh Steelers made Monday, signing former first-round pick in safety Terrell Edmunds off the Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice squad to the 53-man roster, bolstering depth in the process.

Safety wasn’t considered a huge need but being able to land a player like Edmunds with the experience he brings and the familiarity within the scheme is huge. Now, the safety position looks rather stout behind Minkah Fitzpatrick and DeShon Elliott.

The question following Edmunds’ signing is what’s his role?

“Wherever they need me,” Edmunds told reporters Wednesday, according to video via Yardbarker’s Aaron Becker on Twitter. “If it’s defense, special teams to start off, however they want to do it. I’m just going out there just being willing to go out there and put everything on the line for the teammates.”

It seems unlikely that Edmunds would have a role defensively, at least right away. Fitzpatrick and Elliott form a great pairing together, especially with Elliott coming off a great first game as a member of the Black and Gold in the win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Then, there’s Damontae Kazee as the third safety. He has plenty of experience and brings versatility to the Steelers’ secondary. So, maybe right away there won’t be a role for Edmunds defensively, which could lead him to special where the Steelers need a bit of help after the first week against Atlanta.

Edmunds has played 751 career snaps on special teams, including 534 with the Steelers across five seasons. In 2023 alone during a split season with Philadelphia and Tennessee, Edmunds played 217 snaps on special teams, so there is a path forward there for him if that’s what the Steelers choose to do.

For now, Edmunds is just focused on being ready, which is what the Steelers are asking of him.

“Just to come out here ready and come out here ready to play,” Edmunds said, according to video via Becker on Twitter. “So right now it’s just trying to get up to speed, go out there, play whatever position they put me in.”

It’s a far cry from what his role was previously with the Steelers. But for a guy who’s on his fourth team in the last three years, it’s good for him to land back in a familiar setting with faces he’s comfortable with and a scheme he knows front to back.

We’ll see what his role is moving forward. But it’s great to see Edmunds back in the Steel City.