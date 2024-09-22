‘We’re A Pack Of Hyenas:’ Cam Heyward Knows Steelers Have Ferocious Front

As Mike Tomlin says, the strength of the pack is the pack. The Pittsburgh Steelers pack of pass rushers is pretty darn good. After another day holding an opposing offense to no more than 10 points, holding red-hot running back J.K. Dobbins in check, and making the Los Angeles Chargers look more like the walking wounded that a 2-0 team, Cam Heyward appreciates the defense’s mentality.

“We’re a pack of hyenas,” Heyward said via Yardbarker’s Aaron Becker. “Dangle a little bit of meat, it’s just like everybody just wants a piece. I think it’s a bunch of guys are just hungry to get the sack first.”

DT Cameron Heyward on the #Steelers defensive line. pic.twitter.com/tOA8M1iFiN — Aaron Becker (@Aaron_M_Becker) September 22, 2024

For Pittsburgh, it’s been less of a question of when the Steelers will get their sacks, but who will get there first? A rush competing less with the opposing offensive line and more with their teammates to beat the others to the punch. Earlier this year, that was NT Montravius Adams picking up his first sack in six years, a step ahead of Cam Heyward.

This week, Heyward beat Watt by a nose, credited for his first full-sack of the season. A half-sack would’ve given Watt 100, Heyward joking Watt will be submitting a stat correction request to Elias Sports Bureau.

Pittsburgh’s gotten consistent pressure in all three games and kept all three quarterbacks they’ve faced in check. In their 3-0 start, they’ve allowed only two passing touchdowns. While the sack numbers weren’t astronomical the first two games, the Steelers got after it against the Chargers. Herbert was sacked twice before being knocked out with his high ankle sprain. And Heinicke was taken down three more times, playing from behind with his two starting tackles injured that shifted his left guard out.

It’s the first time since Week 2 of last season Pittsburgh’s defense picked up 5 sacks on the day, making up for any small negativity that the Steelers were unable to force a turnover for the first time this year.

In a game between two teams that had been the two best statistical defenses of the season, the Steelers won the day. They are the best defense in football, and if the Steelers stay healthy on that side of the ball, they have a great chance to finish the year still in that top spot.