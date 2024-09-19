‘Went Exactly How We Thought It Was Gonna Go’: Cam Heyward Not Surprised By Darnell Washington’s TD

Facing a 3rd and goal from the 5-yard line late in the first quarter Sunday against the Denver Broncos in the Mile High City, the Pittsburgh Steelers turned to their own player who is in rare air height-wise.
That would be second-year tight end Darnell Washington.
Motioned out wide to match up against diminutive Broncos safety in P.J. Locke, the hulking Washington took advantage of the size matchup and hauled in a back-shoulder throw from quarterback Justin Fields for not only the game’s opening score but the first touchdown of his NFL career, leading to a new Mile High Salute in the process.
It was a great play call to utilize Washington’s size and skills in that situation, and for Steelers defensive lineman and team captain Cameron Heyward, the play went as expected.
Appearing on the latest episode of the “Not Just Football with Cam Heyward” podcast that released Thursday morning, Heyward handed out a game ball to Washington for the play. It wasn’t one of those petty game balls, either.
“That dude got his first touchdown, saluted to honor his brother, who’s in the military forces. But what a cool way to score where the DB just looks way too small to even compete,” Heyward said of Washington. “And it went exactly how we thought it was gonna go.
“And he dominated that matchup.”
In 12 personnel with one running back (Jaylen Warren) and two tight ends (Washington and MyCole Pruitt) on the play, the Steelers had the advantage in the goal-to-go situation. Despite having that advantage, the Steelers spread it out, moving Washington out wide to align as a receiver.
Locke drew the short end of the stick in the process and had to find a way to match up against Washington, who checks in at 6-7, 265 pounds. That matchup was over before the ball was even snapped.
Steelers quarterback Justin Fields threw a perfect ball, and Washington did a great job getting his hips flipped to make the catch and get two feet inbounds. He then fulfilled a promise to his brother, who is a United States Marine serving in Washington, D.C.
In those situations, that’s how things should transpire. Washington has the size, strength and ball skills to win time and time again, especially in 1-on-1 matchups like that. Hopefully the Steelers start to utilize that more and more because it’s almost unstoppable.
For Heyward, who had a good look from the sideline, the play went as everyone expected it to, resulting in Washington’s first career touchdown and a 7-0 Steelers lead, which played a key role in a 13-6 win over Denver in the end.
Check out the full episode of “Not Just Football with Cam Heyward” below.