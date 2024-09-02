‘We’ll Take Him, Thank You:’ Ben Roethlisberger Thanks Broncos For Eating Russell Wilson’s Salary

When the Denver Broncos made the decision to cut Russell Wilson, they did so knowing they’d have to pay him at least $39 million this season due to his contract still having guaranteed money remaining. Wilson signed a one-year, $1.2 million contract with the Steelers, meaning the Broncos are still on the hook for the majority of Wilson’s contract. In the most recent episode of his Footbahlin’ podcast, former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger thanked the Broncos for cutting Wilson and having to eat his contract.
“Thank you, Denver, for paying,” Roethlisberger said. “Denver paid Russ like $38 million to go away. Which is, ok, nine-time Pro Bowler, I don’t know his stats, nine-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl. And we’re like, ok, we’ll take him. Thank you.”
The move worked out nicely for the Steelers, who landed a proven winner on a minimum contract. Since it’s just a one-year deal, Pittsburgh still has an unsettled future at the quarterback position, but they can extend Wilson or Justin Fields if either looks like they could be the answer beyond 2024. It’s always nice paying a starting quarterback such a small portion of the salary cap, and it freed up the Steelers to improve other areas of their team, like linebacker, with the addition of Patrick Queen.
Wilson is coming off two down years with the Broncos, although he improved last season from what he did in 2022, and he should represent an upgrade for Pittsburgh’s quarterback room. Denver is resetting with a rookie in Bo Nix at quarterback, and the Steelers will get a look at Nix and the Broncos when they travel to Denver in Week 2 which could serve as a revenge game for Wilson.
Wilson will be Pittsburgh’s starter to begin the season, and the organization is hoping his pedigree as a winner can help lead the Steelers to their first playoff win since the 2016 season. It’s an important season for the franchise, and Wilson is going to need to be good, not only to help the Steelers win but to try to continue his NFL career beyond this season. At 36 years old, there’s a real question of how much good football Wilson has left in him, but a good season this year can keep his NFL career alive.
Roethlisberger called it a “unique situation” with Wilson and Fields in the quarterback room this season, but given the lack of investment in Wilson, the Steelers have some flexibility and aren’t tied to either guy. The hope is that Wilson, who’s going to start to open up the season and was named a team captain, plays well, hangs onto the job, and leads the Steelers to a playoff run. Thanks to the Broncos, he isn’t saddling the Steelers with a big contract.