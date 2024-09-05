‘We’ll Find Out One Week At A Time’: Mike Florio Unsure If Steelers’ 2025 Quarterback Is On The Roster

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2024 season hasn’t even kicked off yet, but already, some of the focus has shifted to the 2025 season and who the quarterback might or might not be for the Black and Gold.

While quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are only on one-year deals with the Steelers, there is the belief that one — or both — will sign a multi-year deal with the Steelers shortly after the 2024 season ends.

Of course, that all depends on performance, though.

For Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, who appeared on the 93.7 The Fan PM Show with co-hosts Andrew Fillipponi and Chris Mueller, the Steelers could pull the plug on the QB position again next offseason, much like they did this offseason. As far as if the quarterback for 2025 is on the roster currently, Florio fully believes that we’ll find out “one week at a time” with the Steelers.

“We’re gonna find out, and we’re gonna find out one week at a time. And you know, I probably said this last week after the news came out that Russell Wilson was the starter. The schedule plays out perfectly to give him the first half of the season and see where we are when we get to the bye week and week nine; 3-5 or worse, maybe Justin Fields takes over. ” Florio said of the Steelers’ quarterback situation, according to audio via 93.7 The Fan. “4-4 or better, Russ keeps going. And it all depends upon which guy gets the chances, who does well, how the team does. There’s a chance none of them could be back next year, especially after we just saw the Steelers do it this year.

“I wouldn’t have thought the Steelers would’ve pulled the plug on their entire depth chart, especially Kenny Pickett with the four-year contract. But they did. And if they did it last year, they’ll do it this year. If they think it’s in their best interest to find somebody other than who they have.”

If we’ve learned anything from Steelers’ GM Omar Khan and assistant GM Andy Weidl, they’re not going to be afraid to move on from mistakes, and they’ll do so quickly, taking some short-term pain for long-term gain. So, if the quarterback situation doesn’t work out this season for the Steelers, they could theoretically move on free of charge from Wilson and Fields and get back into the quarterback market next offseason.

That doesn’t seem to be the best possible situation if you’re a franchise aiming to compete for Lombardi Trophies, especially with an elite-level defense like the Steelers have. But it’s life following an all-time great, and the Steelers are still very much in the process of trying to figure out the most important position in sports.

All offseason long, the Steelers have talked up the quarterback situation, stating how good they feel about it and how excited they are.

Maybe it all works out this season with Wilson, Fields, or both. That would then be a great problem to have. We’ll find out during the season, one week at a time, if that’s the case.

If not, it might be back to square one next offseason.