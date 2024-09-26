Watch: The Depot Dive (Episode 26)

Sept. 26 – Ep. 26: On this episode of The Depot Dive, Joe Clark I start by wrapping up the Steelers’ Week 3 win against the Los Angeles Chargers. We talk about the defense now being the best in the league in multiple major statistical categories, the dam getting closer to breaking on offense, and more.

We then go through injuries, which seems to be piling up for the Steelers. We discuss which situation is most troubling, including Alex Highsmith being out for a couple weeks with a groin injury and Cory Trice Jr. going to IR with a hamstring.

For the third topic, we preview the Steelers’ Week 4 matchup against the Colts. We discuss stopping the Colts’ run game, Anthony Richardson’s athleticism at quarterback, their offensive line talent, and more.

Thank you for joining us for this 30-minute episode, and we hope to see your thoughts in the comment section.

