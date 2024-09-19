Watch: The Depot Dive (Episode 25)

Sept. 19 – Ep. 25: On this episode of The Depot Dive, Joe Clark and I start out by wrapping up the Steelers’ Week 2 win over the Denver Broncos. We discuss the slow second half, the defense’s dominance, Justin Fields’ performance, and more.

We then go through the injury report for both the Steelers and the Los Angeles Chargers, including Roman Wilson getting closer to return, Russell Wilson starting to feel better, and Chargers QB Justin Herbert dealing with an ankle injury.

For the third topic, we dive into Broderick Jones’ struggles and the tackle rotation. We talk about his postgame comments, what a potential rebound could look like, and Troy Fautanu being named the starter on the depth chart.

We wrap up the show by answering a listener question from Brett in Texas about the 2025 quarterback situation. Has Justin Fields done enough to warrant being the future of the franchise? We attempt to answer that question with what little data we currently have through two weeks of the season.

