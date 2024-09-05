Watch: The Depot Dive (Episode 23)

Sept. 5 – Ep. 23: On this episode of The Depot Dive, Joe Clark and I start by discussing the breaking news of Russell Wilson being limited at practice due to calf tightness in the same calf that he injured before training camp. Will he be available for Sunday’s game, and how much concern is there right now?

We then move into a discussion on Cameron Heyward’s new contract that will keep him with the Steelers through the 2026 season. We discuss why this contract made sense for both sides, and why this is a good thing for the Steelers moving forward.

For the third topic, we go through the first half of the season, game-by-game, and make our score and record predictions including the Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

We wrap up the show by answering a listener question from Arthur Morris about the most important thing to watch on Sunday’s season opener. Joe talks about the offensive line, while I talk about the defense.

Thank you for joining us for this 32-minute episode, and we hope to see your thoughts in the comment section.

