Watch: The Depot 180 — Sept. 6 — Episode 448

Episode 448 — Sept. 6, 2024

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll catch you up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The Steelers’ quarterback situation was thrown yet another curveball when Russell Wilson was listed as a limited participant on Thursday with calf tightness in the same calf that was bothering him in training camp. In today’s episode, I give the latest on that situation including comments from Mike Tomlin and Wilson. I also discuss Justin Fields’ mentality entering the game as the possible starter, and the final injury report for the week.

