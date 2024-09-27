Watch: The Depot 180 — Sept. 27 — Episode 454

Episode 454 — Sept. 27, 2024

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll catch you up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

It will be the No. 1 ranked offensive line of the Colts versus the No. 1 ranked defensive line of the Steelers on Sunday, only both sides could be down some key players. In today’s episode, I go through the injury report for both teams, including some big issues for the Colts in the trenches on both sides of the ball. I also discuss the Steelers containing Anthony Richardson and Zaire Franklin flirting with a grave mistake by disrespecting the terrible towel.

