Watch: The Depot 180 — September 24 — Episode 453

Episode 451 — Sept. 17, 2024

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll catch you up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The Pittsburgh Steelers emerged on the other side of a tooth-chipper matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers as one of five remaining undefeated teams in the NFL. In today’s episode, I discuss the significance of 3-0, and the rarity of potentially reaching 4-0. I also discuss some key aspects from the win, and the several injuries that the Steelers are dealing with, including some recent roster moves to backfill positions.

