Watch: The Depot 180 — Sept. 20 — Episode 452

Episode 452 — Sept. 20, 2024

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll catch you up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Los Angeles Chargers for their home opener at Acrisure Stadium. It will be a battle between two like-minded teams with good defenses and run-first offenses, and only one team can walk away undefeated. In today’s episode, I discuss the injury report for both teams, including Justin Fields likely to start again, Justin Herbert questionable with an ankle injury, and Roman Wilson set to be available for the first time post injury. I also talk about Troy Fautanu tweaking his knee, and what that could mean for the offensive line moving forward.

