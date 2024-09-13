Watch: The Depot 180 — September 13 — Episode 450

Episode 450 — Sept. 13, 2024

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll catch you up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

In today’s episode, I discuss Justin Fields being in line to start for the second-straight week as Russell Wilson continues to work back from a calf injury. I also talk about reports that indicate Fields is likely to start in Week 3 as well and some of the chatter surrounding the possibility of Wilson losing the job if the Steelers win until he is healthy enough to return. I also discuss this week’s injury report for both teams ahead of the Steelers-Broncos Week 2 matchup and how the offense could look a little different in Week 2.

