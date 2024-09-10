Watch: The Depot 180 — September 10 — Episode 449

Episode 449 — Sept. 10, 2024

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll catch you up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The Pittsburgh Steelers secured victory on the road against the Atlanta Falcons. They are the only team in the AFC North with a win, so they sit atop the division for the time being. In today’s episode, I recap the key factors that led to victory and highlighted some of the individual players and units that stood out. I also talk about P Cameron Johnston’s injury and the Steelers reuniting with former first-round pick S Terrell Edmunds.

Attention: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on the screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.