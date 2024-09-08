Watch: QB Russell Wilson Goes Through Pregame Warmup

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Russell Wilson took the field in Atlanta Sunday morning, trying to test out his injured calf strain as the team is making final determinations as to who will start today’s game.

According to reporters on-scene, the workout was low-tempo with Wilson throwing to equipment managers and SS DeShon Elliott.

Russell Wilson heading in. Didn't do a ton. Nothing at full speed. Max was 15-yard corner routes to DeShon Elliott. Sure does not look like a guy who's about to start an NFL game. — Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) September 8, 2024

Russell Wilson is headed into the locker room. He didn't do anything full speed. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) September 8, 2024

Inactives are due 90 minutes before kickoff, so we should know who will be the team’s starting quarterback shortly. If Wilson can’t play, Justin Fields will be the starter, and Kyle Allen will be the Steelers’ backup.

Wilson injured his calf in late July pushing a sled during a conditioning test. He missed the first two weeks of camp before returning for the final three Latrobe practices. Healthy throughout the rest of August, Wilson re-injured his calf during Thursday’s practice and was limited during the final two days. He was officially listed as questionable on the Steelers’ injury report.

Pittsburgh and Atlanta kick off at 1 PM/EST.