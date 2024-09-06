Watch: QB Russell Wilson Dresses, Does Some Throwing During Friday’s Practice

Though his status for Sunday is still uncertain, QB Russell Wilson (calf) was on the field for Friday’s practice, 48 hours ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ season opener against the Atlanta Falcons.

Local radio station 93.7 The Fan shared clips of Wilson in helmet and pads getting in some throws throughout the session. It’s not clear if he was a full participant and went through the team period, though other reporting hinted that Justin Fields received first-team reps.

ESPN’s Brooke Pryor noted that during individual period, Fields worked with the starting wide receivers while Wilson was on the side watching.

Individual period today featured Steelers QB Justin Fields throwing the ball and Russell Wilson, who was limited with calf tightness yesterday, watching on. pic.twitter.com/OhSUT73VTP — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) September 6, 2024

It stands to reason Wilson will again be listed as “limited” during Friday’s practice report. The more important question will be his game status. Will be he listed as questionable, making his availability this weekend truly unknown? Will he be listed without a game status, meaning he’s expected to play against Atlanta? If Wilson can’t play, Fields will make the start and has the confidence of coaches and teammates. In that scenario, Kyle Allen would serve as the team’s No. 2.

Wilson was initially slated to speak to the media yesterday. That was pushed back to today due to the injury. It’s not clear if he still plans on speaking with the media today. Update: Per Pryor, Wilson is still scheduled to speak with reporters.

Wilson reported the calf injury to the Steelers yesterday and was listed as limited, reportedly not going through team drills during practice. It’s the same calf he injured before the first training camp practice. Pittsburgh gave Wilson plenty of rest before working him back fully into the lineup by the end of camp.

Regardless of who starts, this will mark the fourth-straight season that Pittsburgh starts a different quarterback to open the year. In 2021, it was Ben Roethlisberger. In 2022, Mitch Trubisky, 2023 began with Kenny Pickett, and this year will roll with Wilson or Fields.

Pittsburgh and Atlanta kick off Sunday at 1 PM/ET.