Watch: ‘M-V-P’ Chants Break Out After T.J. Watt Renegade Sack

Coming into the Week 3 matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Chargers at Acrisure Stadium, much of the focus was on the matchup of Steelers star T.J. Watt against the impressive Chargers rookie right tackle Joe Alt.

As expected, Watt got the better of him, and in a huge spot.

On a third down in the fourth quarter, Watt raced home to sack Chargers backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke, in the game due to Justin Herbert’s ankle injury.

The sack forced a Chargers punt, and was career sack No. 99.5 for Watt.

Shortly after the sack as the punt was in the air from the Chargers, Steelers fans at Acrisure Stadium showered T.J. Watt with “MVP!” chants.

Take a listen.

That “MVP” chant is something that is heartfelt and one that fans fully believe.

Watt is the best pass rusher in football, period, and he proves it time and time again, week by week. He has a knack for coming up big with a game-changing play in key spots, too. It’s not luck; it’s a skill.

While a defensive player might not get back into the NFL MVP discussion ever again with it being an offense-driven league, Watt is very clearly the Steelers’ MVP.

Watt was named the Steelers’ team MVP in 2023, the fourth time in five years he earned the honor from teammates.

This season he’s on a great trajectory to do it again, with three sacks in the first three weeks of the season, coming up with game-changing plays weekly.