Watch: Justin Fields Scores Steelers’ First TD Of Season At Acrisure Stadium

Just as everyone expected, quarterback Justin Fields scored the Pittsburgh Steelers’ touchdown of the season at Acrisure Stadium on a 5-yard rushing touchdown that capped a 13-play, 70-yard drive to tie the game.

Prior to the scoring drive, Pittsburgh’s offense was having major issues with the Chargers’ defense, which was really getting after the Steelers from a pass-rush perspective and was shutting down any attempt at running the ball on the first two drives.

But then the Steelers’ offense got in gear.

Fields started to use his legs a bit more, the Steelers had some balance by running the football, and the passing game came to life. Things sparked after Fields found tight end Pat Freiermuth for 10 yards over the middle to convert a first down.

Later, on a 3rd and 4, Fields hit wide receiver Scotty Miller for a gain of 20 yards. Miller broke a tackle on the boundary and moved the chains, giving the Steelers the significant spark that they needed.

Three plays later, Fields kept it on an RPO and walked in for the score, tying the game at 7-7 and igniting the home crowd on the North Shore.

That type of play was something that had been talked about quite a bit with Fields in Pittsburgh, as a sort of package was expected for Fields throughout the season when he was expected to be the backup to Russell Wilson. Good to see that package not be scrapped even with him as the starting quarterback in place of Wilson three weeks into the season.