Watch: Justin Fields Hits Calvin Austin III For Huge 55-Yard Touchdown

You wanted middle of the field? You got middle of the field. QB Justin Fields hit WR Calvin Austin III over the middle for a 55-yard touchdown, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ biggest offensive play of the season. The score gave Pittsburgh a two-possession lead, 20-10, over the Los Angeles Chargers midway through the fourth quarter.

On 2nd and 8 from the Steelers’ own 45, Fields rifled the ball over the middle. Austin made the catch and turned on the jets for a 55-yard score.

It was the second time Fields found Austin over the middle in the game. But this one found pay dirt, Austin using the speed that got him drafted and resulting in an explosive touchdown.

With the catch, Austin is up to four catches for 95 yards and that touchdown. It was the second score of his regular-season career, the other a 72-yard score last season against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Though Pittsburgh rarely threw over the middle the first two weeks, the Chargers’ zone-heavy defense with less of a ball-hawking free safety made that real estate more attainable. Fields has made good use of it throughout the game and picked things up since halftime.