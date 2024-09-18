Watch: George Pickens Makes Plays The Box Score Won’t Tell You

Bringing you guys another video today. Here, we’re breaking down Pittsburgh Steelers WR George Pickens in the Week 2 win over the Denver Broncos. Though Pickens officially finished with just two receptions for 29 yards, his impact and improved play went beyond the box score. We check out his two receptions and several other routes to highlight his improvement. Several of his reps came against top CB Patrick Surtain II, making them even more impressive.

